President to inaugurate Constitution Park at Rajasthan Raj Bhavan

Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the newly-constructed Constitution Garden and beautification works related to it at Rajasthan Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, she will also interact with Kathodi and Sahariya tribals.

The President will visit Mayur Stambh, the flag post, the Gandhi statue and Maharana Pratap's statue on Tuesday, before inaugurating the Constitution Park.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker Dr C.P. Joshi, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal and other dignitaries will be present at the programme.

On the innovative initiative of the Governor, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country where a Constitution Garden has been established at the Raj Bhavan to create constitutional awareness among the common people.

Mishra, Gehlot, and Joshi laid the foundation stone of the Constitution Garden on January 26, 2022.