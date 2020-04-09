President Trump Thanks PM Modi For Lifting Ban On Anti-malarial Drug

US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lifting the ban on export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. It is pertinent to point out that the anti-malarial drug has been identified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States as a possible line of treatment for COVID-19. 1500 Coronavirus patients are being tested in the US with hydroxychloroquine.

In his Twitter post, President Trump observed that "extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends." Trump went on to thank India and the Indian people for the decision on hydroxychloroquine.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

President Trump assured the people of India that this help would not be forgotten and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership in "helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight."

Earlier, President Trump in a phone call to PM Modi, requested him to release the hold on the supply of hydroxychloroquine to the US. When asked at a media conference about the ban on the anti-malarial drug in India had said that there could be retaliation from the US. He also accused India of taking advantage of the US in trade matters.

However, after India agreed to lift the ban on hydroxychloroquine, Trump did a complete U-turn thanking Prime Minister Modi.

USA has reported 4,35,128 positive cases of Coronavirus and has recorded 14,795 deaths with New York facing the brunt of the pandemic. 22, 891 patients have recovered from the disease across the US, which still has 3,97,442 active cases.