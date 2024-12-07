Prez lays stone for 3 rail lines in Odisha

Bangriposi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday laid the foundation for six projects in Odisha, including three new railway lines, worth Rs 6,400 crore. The railway lines are Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Keonjhargarh. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram were present.

The President also virtually laid the foundation for Rairangpur–Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose Airport and a sub-divisional hospital. Murmu said Odisha is getting benefited from 'Purvodaya' vision of the Central government. The development of the entire region is getting accelerated through various welfare schemes on education, skill development, health, tourism and transportation, she said.

Murmu on Saturday ended her five-day tour of Odisha.