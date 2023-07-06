  • Menu
Prez Murmu to address Rajasthan Assembly session on July 14

President Draupadi Murmu
President Draupadi Murmu

Jaipur: President Draupadi Murmu will address the eighth session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on July 14, officials said here on Thursday.

President Murmu will address the Rajasthan chapter of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in the Assembly, informed Speaker C.P. Joshi.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

The Assembly will underway of July 14. Since the budget session was not prorugued, the upcoming session is a continuation of the budget session instead of monsoon session.

