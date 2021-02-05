Prime Minister Modi will issue postage stamp on the foundation day of Gujarat High Court tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative postage stamp online on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat High Court on Saturday. Information to this effect was given in an official statement issued by the High Court registrar on Friday.

The establishment of the Gujarat High Court on 1st May completed 60 years. According to the statement, the Prime Minister was scheduled to personally attend the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat High Court and issue a postal stamp, But it was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Now Prime Minister Modi will issue a digital stamp on Saturday. It is said in statement that "The Prime Minister will attend the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat High Court and will issue a commemorative postage stamp on February 6, 2021, at 10.30 am".

According to the statement, the event will be held digitally. The Prime Minister will address the people. According to the release, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath will also address the people digitally.