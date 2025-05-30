Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Dedicates to the Nation- Unit-1 (660 MW) of Ghatampur Thermal Power Project

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today dedicated Unit-1(660 MW) of Ghatampur Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) in Kanpur Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, to the Nation, marking a landmark achievement in India’s energy sector. This ambitious Power Project is a flagship initiative by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL), a collaboration of NLC India Limited (51%) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) (49%). The project comprises three supercritical thermal power units of 660 MW each, adding up to a substantial 1,980 MW of installed capacity. This initiative aims to meet the growing electricity demand in Uttar Pradesh and other states, enhancing energy security while aligning with the Nation’s commitment to sustainable and reliable power generation.

With a total project cost of ₹21,780.94 crore, remaining two units of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project are expected to be commissioned by FY 2025-26. A total of 998.81 hectares of land was acquired for its development. The power purchase agreement (PPA) has been made for1487.28 MW i.e 75.12% of the power generated with Uttar Pradesh and 492.72 MW i.e 24.88% with Assam, subject to actual transfer of 20% equity share of UPRVUNL in NUPPL in favour of Govt. Of Assam.

The Ghatampur Thermal Power Project has adopted advanced environmental technologies, including Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) technologies for reducing NOx and (SOx) emissions respectively. Furthermore, the project will have a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system in place to ensure no water is discharged from the plant. A total of 288 kilometers of canal lining works are being undertaken to conserve 195 MLD of water by preventing seepage losses. The project is equipped with sophisticated monitoring devices, including Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) and Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS).

The coal-based supercritical boilers at the plant have a boiler efficiency of 88.81%, ensuring efficient energy generation. The coal stockyard capacity is designed to store 10.165 LMT of coal for 30 days of operation at full load for all three units. The plant's raw water reservoirs have a combined capacity of approximately 46 lakh cubic meters, split between two compartments. The plant features an advanced substation automation system and efficient power evacuation through a 765 kV GIS system. It also includes a captive coal block with a production capacity of 9 MTPA, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply for long-term operations.

This state-of-the-art thermal power station reflects the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to enhancing power availability, promoting sustainable development, and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Equipped with advanced technology and environmental safeguards, the project, is expected to generate large-scale direct/indirect employment and spur socio-economic development in the region.

The inauguration of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi marks a transformative moment for the energy sector, particularly for Uttar Pradesh and other states. With its robust design, advanced emission control systems, and assured coal linkage, the project is poised to provide reliable and affordable power for years to come. The Ministry of Coal is committed to such initiatives, reaffirming the Government of India's resolve to build a self-reliant, energy-secure, and environmentally responsible future for the Nation.
















