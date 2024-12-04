Priority is to fulfil promises, take Maha to top level in all sectors: Devendra Fadnavis

BJP Legislature Party leader Devendra Fadnavis in his maiden speech after his election on Wednesday said the Mahayuti government’s priority will be to expedite Maharashtra's development by focusing on all sections of the society.

"The election mandate has proved that 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai and Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai'. I salute the people of Maharashtra for giving such a mega mandate. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar and leaders from allies,’’ he added.

With this election, Fadnavis has scored a hat-trick of sorts of becoming the chief minister for the third time. He will take an oath of office and secrecy on Thursday. Fadnavis had ruled the state as the chief minister between 2014 and 2019 and for a brief 72 hours, he became CM for the second time in 2019. Fadnavis along with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP President Ajit Pawar will meet Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to formally stake a claim for government formation.

"BJP and Mahayuti have got a big mandate and it has increased responsibility on us. The people of Maharashtra, including the beloved sisters, brothers, farmers and youth apart from OBC, tribals and downtrodden, have supported us and we have to respect the mandate. Our priority is to take forward the ongoing schemes and fulfil promises given in the Sankalp Patra," said Fadnavis. He further added, "Our efforts will be to take Maharashtra to the top position in all sectors."

He called upon the party legislators to be ready for sacrifices, especially as it was the alliance government. "We have to fulfil the expectations of the people keeping in mind the larger goal of increasing the pace of the state's development and while doing so we take the Mahayuti partners on board. We will work with unity and show our power," he said.

"An activist was appointed to the highest post three times by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP grew under his leadership. It is because of this that the common worker got different positions and an opportunity to work. So I thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J.P. Nadda," said Fadnavis. He told the legislators that the BJP received a mandate in 2019 but it was snatched away.

"The MahaYuti government is taking over in a year when 75 years of Constitution are being completed. PM Narendra Modi has always said that the country's Constitution is more important to me than any scripture. This Constitution gave every Indian the right to live and grow up. It worked to establish India as a great nation," said Fadnavis.

"I am thankful to everyone that they chose me as the leader of the legislature party. This election was historical," he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan said that under Fadnavis' leadership, Maharashtra will have a stable government.

BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the Devendra era has begun amid a landslide victory. ''Devendra Fadnavis is a committed leader and Maharashtra's prospect is bright,'' he noted.