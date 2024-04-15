Priyanka Gandhi holds her first roadshow in Alwar in support of Cong’s Lalit Yadav

Jaipur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday held her first roadshow in Alwar which travelled a total of 2.7 kms in around 50 minutes.

The roadshow was organised in support of the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Lalit Yadav who is the MLA from Alwar and has been fielded against Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Priyanka Gandhi waved at the people standing by the side of the road in huge numbers and also shook hands with a few of them.

आज अलवर, राजस्थान की जनता जिस तरह से सैलाब बनकर सड़क पर उमड़ी, वह आने वाले परिवर्तन का संकेत है। राजस्थान ने कांग्रेस को भारी बहुमत से जिताकर INDIA की सरकार बनाने का फैसला कर लिया है। इस बार युवाओं, महिलाओं, किसानों, दलितों, आदिवासियों की सरकार बनेगी। इस बार जनता की सरकार… pic.twitter.com/kscDhsCNTj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 15, 2024

Interestingly, many people wrote about the challenges they were facing, on a piece of paper and gave her their slips as she passed them by in the campaign vehicle.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and former minister Jitendra Bhanwar Singh were present on the vehicle with Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress workers from eight Assembly constituencies were walking along with the veteran leaders in the roadshow.

On this occasion, many MLAs, former MLAs and youth leaders came to her vehicle and met Priyanka Gandhi.

The roadshow started from the Shaheed Samarak and passed through Church Road, Kalakand Market, Ghantaghar, Kashiram Chauraha and culminated at road number 2 in Alwar.

The roadshow was supposed to culminate at Bhagat Singh Circle however, it was stopped 300 metres from the venue.

From there Priyanka Gandhi headed for Bandikui (Dausa) in a car for another public meeting.