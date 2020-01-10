Priyanka Gandhi Slammed For Ignoring ABVP Victim Of JNU Violence

Congress leader and general secretary of in-charge of eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came in for attack by BJP followers for ignoring an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist Shivam Chaurasia, on her visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to express solidarity with victims of violence which rocked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

In a video which has gone viral, Chaurasia, an ABVP activist, is trying to tell his version to the Congress leader when she turns away.

The ABVP activist from JNU claimed that he had been assaulted by AISA and SFI goons and required 16 stitches.

Hello Priyanka Gandhi Vadra WHY Did you Brush aside & ignore ABVP activist Shivam Chaurasia who was bеaten by AISA and SFI goons & had to get 16 stitches?? Your appearance at AIIMS to show solidarity for JNU students is restricted only for Leftists ?? #PriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/H3EWcfU0Kt — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 9, 2020

It may be recalled that violent incidents broke out in JNU on Sunday. 34 students were injured in the violence unleashed by masked goons who went about assaulting students and faculty members with sticks and iron rods. They also vandalised university property.



The injured students were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

On Friday afternoon the DCP, Crime Branch, released the names of nine suspects involved in the Sunday violence, including JNUStudents Union (JNUSU) president, Aishe Ghosh. He said the incidents were a culmination of ongoing confrontation in the university over registration for the winter semester. The JNUSU and allied groups had been opposing the registration process as part of their protest against the fee hike, while the ABVP stood on the other side of the ideological fence.