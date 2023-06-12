Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Performs 'Puja' In Jabalpur While BJP Evokes And Called Her 'Chunavi Hindu'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the national general secretary of the Congress, held a "puja" upon the banks of the Narmada river in Jabalpur on Monday while visiting the election-bound state for a day. This sparked a heated reaction from the BJP, which referred to her as a "chunavi Hindu." At the Jabalpur airport, where the convoy then travelled to the Gwarighat on the Narmada River, Priyanka was greeted by the leader of the party's state unit, Kamal Nath, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.



The leaders of the Congress came under harsh criticism from the governing BJP, who referred to them as "chunavi Hindus." Narottam Mishra, a senior BJP official and the home minister for the state of Madhya Pradesh, claimed that she was sharing the dais with Congressmen who make "defamatory" comments about women.

According to Mishra, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a 'chunavi' Hindu who only remembers temples, the Ganges, and the Narmada Maiya during election time." Sanskardhani (Jabalpur) in Madhya Pradesh wasn't the best choice for Priyanka. She had to have made a different decision. Mishra claimed that she should be aware of the fact that she is on stage among people who have made disparaging remarks about women. The residents of the state are fully aware of the Congress's hypocrisy.

In addition, Mishra made fun of Priyanka by claiming that she had bathed in the sacred Ganga during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, during which the party had won a total of four seats, and that a similar outcome would follow in Madhya Pradesh. Following the prayers along the Narmada River, Priyanka took part in a massive road show in Jabalpur before addressing a crowd of party leaders and supporters to kick off the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.