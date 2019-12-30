Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and general secretary in-charge of eastern UP, Priyanka Vadra, charged the Yogi Adityanath government of unleashing a reign of terror using police force against innocent civilians who were protesting peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Priyanka Vadra addressing the media here, said that in several places of Uttar Pradesh where protesters were holding peaceful demonstrations, police used excessive force against them and created an atmosphere of fear.

The Congress leader cited the instance of two youth from Bijnor, Anas and Sulaiman. Both were victims of police excesses, she said. She added that Sulaiman was studying for civil services when he was picked up by the police. Anas, she said had gone to fetch milk, according to his father. She told the media that she met family members of both the victims.

Priyanka Vadra further said that the Yogi government and the Centre must realise that the CAA is unconstitutional. She reiterated that it will not be implemented in Congress ruled states. Priyanka also said that her party would extend legal help to those against whom false cases have been foisted by the UP government.

Downplaying issues related to her security, she asked the media to be concerned about the state, which is a larger issue. She also said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath should remember that Uttar Pradesh is the land of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, who were symbols of kindness. The chief minister should not speak of revenge as he has been doing she said, adding that it does not behove him to do so.