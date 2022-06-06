Process starts to turn hills in Ganjam green

Berhampur: The process has been started for a green cover of hills in Ganjam this year by the Aryabhatta Foundation through community participation on the World Environment Day (June 5). People from neighbouring villages participated in the Mission. Aryabhatta Foundation led by the 'mad greenman' of Odisha Sudhir Rout, who is the chairman of the organisation. He started a plantation on Karakhola hill near Khallikote Ghati, and sowing seeds on the same hill.

Sudhir has already spent Rs 32 lakh from his pocket to sprout greenery on planting two lakh saplings on the roadside in Ganjam district during the last 15 years, since 2007.

Last year the foundation completed a plantation on 10 bald hills in Ganjam. Sarandi Hills,18 km from Berhampur, which is the easternmost end of Kerandimala Hills range over an area of about 200 acres turned green.

The foundation planted two lakhs seeds through sowing and another two lakhs through seed balls on the hills last year. The plant varieties include indigenous plants like bamboo, banian, peepal and neem to help the livelihood of the locals and protect the ecology. Bamboo grows faster and bamboo shoot is in much demand as a food item which would help the locals.

The foundation planted two lakh seed balls on Baniamari Hills on the Chikiti-Tamana Road last year. About 50 percent of the seed balls were tamarind which would facilitate the locals who mostly depend on tamarind trade for their livelihood.

The foundation started the process for a green cover of hills through plantation of Banyan trees this year. Sudhir says that "when we sensitised the local villagers about the plantation, they realised it and helped us wholeheartedly.

After the plantation campaign for conservation and protection of water from pollution, abjuring use of polythene and one-time use plastic and growing of trees. The foundation conducted a padyatra in Balugaon, Khordha and Bhubaneswar, conducted the workshop of preparing seed balls organised by Mahanadi Banchao Andolan. It also joined the celebration of World Environment Day by Odisha Environment Society. Bhubaneswar.