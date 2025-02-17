Prompt medical intervention saves 85-yr-old Nepali man from ischemic stroke

Mahahkumbh Nagar: An 85-year-old devotee from Nepal who attended the Maha Kumbh suffered an ischemic stroke.

An expert team of six doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru Chikitsalaya (SRN Hospital) pitched in to save his life.

The devotee's daughter praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the SRN doctors, calling them lifesavers for her father. She noted that the high-quality medical arrangements made by the Yogi government ensured her father’s safety. According to her, Ramdhani, a resident of Lumbini, Nepal, had been chanting the name of Ram for a month at Mouni Baba’s ashram during the Maha Kumbh. On the night of February 14, he suddenly experienced weakness on his right side, difficulty speaking, and slight unconsciousness. His family promptly took him to the trauma centre at SRN Hospital. Upon examination, the medical team, led by senior neuro physician Dr Kamlesh Sonkar, determined that he had suffered an ischemic stroke. They quickly initiated the thrombolysis process to remove the blockage, stabilising his condition. The government’s medical arrangements are having a positive impact.