Proper communication vital for urban growth: Usha

Dhenkanal: Urban transformation can be realised not only by construction but by proper communication of transforming waste materials into wealth, said Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department.

Delivering a special lecture-cum-workshop on ‘Governance, Urban Transformation and Role of Public Communication,’ at IIMC auditorium, Padhee said government has introduced several schemes and Mukhyamantri Shahri Yojana for the benefit of people and media should play a pivotal role to disseminate information about welfare schemes. Public communication should promote awareness for inclusion of more eligible people to avail government schemes, she said.

Urban transformation can come about through recycle and reuse of waste materials into wealth, Padhee said, adding that the State government is taking steps to use plastic materials for construction of road with support of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “We cannot check rapid growth of urbanisation, but rural areas should also get urban amenities,” she said.

Padhee advised media students to prioritise unbiased reporting to win public trust. In reply to questions of students, she said use of advanced technology has helped in reducing corruption.

In response to request of IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan, Padhee announced internship facility in departments of Housing & Urban Development and Transport for students of Corporate Communication and Brand Management.

Pradhan and Prof Mrinal Chatterjee sought Padhee’s consent for training at departments of Housing & Urban Development and Transport for students of Odia and English journalism.