Protests continue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the inhumanity meted out to the women of Manipur

New Delhi: The brutality towards women in Manipur was the subject of protests at Jantar Mantar for the second consecutive day. Students, youths, and women from Manipur who reside in Delhi and adjacent cities participated in this protest under the banner of the Northeast International Integration Forum (NEFIS), calling for the Center's intervention to bring peace to their state.

The protesters demand that the culprits be immediately arrested and hanged.Similarly, Sangharshsheel Mahila Kendra (CSW) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KVS) activists expressed their outrage over the Manipur incident and called for the Chief Minister's resignation.

In addition, protesters demanded that the Supreme Court intervene to stop the continued violence in the state and called for the immediate arrest and hanging of those responsible for the vandalism of the two women.Also, the speakers claimed that in light of the horrifying conflict that has been raging in Manipur for the past few months, this horrible incident once again demonstrates how women are the most vulnerable in any conflict.