Protests Erupt Against 'Karachi Bakery' In Visakhapatnam After Pahalgam Attack

Members of the Janajagrana Samiti recently demonstrated outside Karachi Bakery in Venkojipalem, Visakhapatnam, demanding the establishment change its name. The protesters opposed the bakery being named after Karachi, a Pakistani city, calling it inappropriate and irrelevant. They went further by urging the central government to file treason charges if the bakery fails to comply with their demands.

The protest follows heightened tensions after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, including two from Andhra Pradesh. Among the victims were Somisetti Madhusudhan, a Bengaluru-based software professional originally from Andhra Pradesh who was vacationing with his family, and JS Chandramouli, a retired bank officer from Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences on social media, writing: "Mourning the tragic loss of Sri JS Chandramouli Garu and Sri Madhusudhan Garu, members of our Telugu community, who lost their lives in yesterday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief."

The tragedy has clearly intensified nationalist sentiments in the region, resulting in scrutiny of businesses with names perceived as having Pakistani connections.