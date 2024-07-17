Proud of son who was born on Army Day

Kolkata: Parents of martyred Army Captain Brijesh Thapa on Tuesday said they are proud of their son who was killed in action while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased officer was born on Army Day which is observed on January 15 in the country.

Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (Retd) recalled that his son, a third-generation Army officer in the family, was inspired by him and from his childhood wanted to join the Indian Army. "I feel proud of my son," the retired Army officer said.



This is an Army operation and there is always risk in such ops," he told PTI over phone from Jing Tea Estate in Darjeeling's Lebong. Col Thapa maintained that whatever the risk is, the Army personnel have to work sincerely. "My son has done well in such a risky operation and did it sincerely," he said. The martyred officer's mother Nilima said that he was born on Army Day, January 15. "I feel proud he did so much for the country. But it is such a huge loss, so I feel sad also," said Nilima, controlling her tears.

