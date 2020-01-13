Pune police asked by a man for a girl's number Man. Internet was in tears with their cutting response

Pune Police recently got applauded by the public for their cutting responses to a man who asked for a girl's phone number on Twitter.

We all know Pune Police for their quick and witty responses on their official Twitter account. A recent case has been seen by people that involves both have come to light.

A girl named, Nidhi Joshi, tweeted to Pune police on January 12. She asked for Dhanori police station's number.

@PuneCityPolice Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently! — Nidhi Doshi (@nidhidoshi12) January 12, 2020

She wrote, "Can I get the number of Dhanori police station, please. Need urgently!"



Within enough time, the Twitter handle of Pune Police responded with the required details.

However, one user has left a rather nasty comment on the thread.

He wrote:

"Can I get her number please?"

These left netizens feeling all kinds of emotions. From asking the police to arrest him to trolling that person left, right and centre, Twitterati left all kinds of comments on the thread.

Pune Police was again quick to respond to this person.



They wrote:

"Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady's number. You may DM. We respect privacy."

Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady's number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

This response by Pune Police won the hearts of Twitterati and the comments on the thread are a testimony to that.



One user wrote:

"Hi, Pune Police... This is a potential eve teaser at least.

He is doing this in front of the police, imagine what in police's absence. We also respect privacy, but would appreciate a public beating for him."



Anyone will be absolutely agreed with these tweets.





