Punjab BJP chief seeks support for PM Modi's stand on farmers

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday called on all stakeholders to set aside politics and stand united with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national interest for his resolute stand in favour of farmers against US pressure.

The BJP state chief said the US, which considers itself the global enforcer, has been continuously pressuring India to allow its agricultural products into Indian markets.

To this end, the US has imposed stringent tariff restrictions on India.

"However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands that allowing US agricultural products into India would devastate Indian farmers, and thus, he has refused to bow to this pressure," he said in a statement here.

Jakhar emphasised that at a time when major global powers have succumbed to US demands, Prime Minister Modi has prioritised the interests of Indian farmers and refused to open Indian markets to the US.

He appealed to farmers and farmer organisations, stating that this is the time to stand firmly with the Prime Minister in the interest of the nation, so he can fight for farmers' rights with even greater resolve.

Jakhar further remarked that parties shedding "crocodile tears" over the Punjab government's land pooling policy did little to pressure the government.

It was only the BJP that made every possible effort to protect farmers' land and built public opinion against the policy.

Due to the BJP's pressure and the strong opposition from Punjab's people, the government was forced to withdraw this policy.

He added that the people of Punjab have now clearly understood who engages in politics in the name of farmers and who truly stands with them in difficult times.

Jakhar stressed that this is the time to identify those who exploit farmers' names for political gain while doing nothing substantial for them.

In contrast, the BJP took a firm stand against the land pooling policy in Punjab and stood strongly with farmers.

At the national level, Prime Minister Modi has taken on the US to protect the interests of the country's farmers.

Jakhar urged everyone to seize this opportunity to support the Prime Minister in his efforts.