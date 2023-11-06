Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party worker

Chandigarh: BJP leaders in Punjab on Sunday sought the expulsion of their party colleague, Sandeep Dayma, over his remarks on gurdwaras at a recent rally in Rajasthan’s Tijara.

The women’s wing chief of the Punjab BJP, Jai Inder Kaur, got a police complaint lodged in Chandigarh on Sunday against Dayma, a leader from Rajasthan. While senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh sought strict action against Dayma, the party’s Punjab unit chief, Sunil Jakhar, said the Rajasthan leader’s outburst cannot be condoned. A controversy erupted in Rajasthan ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls when Dayma made his remarks targeting gurdwaras at the Tijara rally on November 1.

Dayma had reportedly said the gurdwaras that have come up in the desert state will become “open sores” and those should be uprooted. Dayma has since tendered an apology for his remarks. Jakhar said he has apprised the party leadership of the reprehensible statement of Dayma. “Outburst of Rajasthan leader against religious sentiments of fellow citizens cannot be condoned. I have apprised central leadership of hurt caused to people by his reprehensible statement. “State BJP unit has recommended exploring of all options to ensure no repetition of such misconduct takes place as no apology would assuage hurt and anger caused by this insensitive remark,” Jakhar said on X.