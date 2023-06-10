Punjab Cabinet approves special session of Vidhan Sabha from June 19-20

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday approved summoning of the special session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on June 19-20.

A decision to this effect was made at a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister in Mansa town.

The Chief Minister said that the session would start with obituary references at 2.30 p.m. on June 19. He said the government will introduce several important legislations in the Vidhan Sabha session to give fillip to the development of the state.

Mann said the business for the assembly session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee soon.