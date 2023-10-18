Punjab CM indulging in drama by advertising prayer at govt's expense

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said after failing to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was indulging in a drama exercise at Sri Harmandar Sahib by using the state exchequer to advertise a prayer session.

The SAD president was talking to the media after inducting former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Avtar Singh Kalkaji and a large number of his supporters into the party.

Badal said "the Chief Minister had lost the trust of Punjabis when he swore on his mother that he would quit consuming liquor but did not keep the promise. He cannot hope to wash away his sin by holding stage managed publicity shows at Sri Harmandir Sahib".

"Instead of doing this, Bhagwant Mann should have set an example to children by quitting alcohol and not undermining the image of the country."

Asking the Chief Minister to take action where it is needed, Badal said "the drug menace in Punjab has increased because AAP legislators are taking monthlies from the drug mafia. Police officers in the field have been specifically directed not to take action against the kingpins of the drug trade. Punjab is witnessing an era of home delivery of drugs and instead of tackling this menace as promised, the Chief Minister is indulging in a publicity exercise to hide his failures".

Answering another question, Badal said: "Bhagwant Mann has a lot to explain as to why he was quiet over the statement of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak who has upheld Haryana's right over the SYL canal waters.

"Not only is the Chief Minister silent, he has not even called for suspension or expulsion of the MP nor sought his resignation from the Rajya Sabha. This only shows that Bhagwant Mann is actually hand in glove with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the conspiracy to hand over the river waters of Punjab to Haryana and is only raising the bogey of a debate to befool Punjabis."