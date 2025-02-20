Live
- Indian Institute of Science inks deal for research on AI for eyecare
- Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations
- CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
- KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
- Appoint Dalit MLA as Leader of Opposition: Maliwal to Kejriwal
- German delegation praises natural farming practices
- Gopi T, Ashwini return to New Delhi Marathon
- 1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards
- Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP
- Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today
Just In
Punjab cops arrest man for possessing 10 kg heroin
Chandigarh: In an Intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police apprehended Harmandeep Singh from Mahal village in Amritsar district and recovered 10 kg...
Chandigarh: In an Intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police apprehended Harmandeep Singh from Mahal village in Amritsar district and recovered 10 kg heroin, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.
The arrested man was constantly in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Chacha Bawa, who sent heroin via drones in the Attari sector for further distribution, he said.
A First Information Report (FIR) under the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify other associates.
Earlier, in one of the biggest heroin seizures of this year, Amritsar Rural Police last week busted a cross-border smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 30 kg heroin from his possession.
The arrested accused was identified as Gursimranjit Singh, alias Simran, a resident of Baserke Gillan in Gharindha in Amritsar.
DGP Yadav had informed that the accused Gursimranjit Singh was involved in large-scale heroin smuggling, and it was reported that he had recently received a large consignment of heroin smuggled from across the border.
A probe also suggested that Pakistan-based smugglers had used drones to transport the drug consignment.