PM’s post originated in Rahul Gandhi’s family: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy maintained on Tuesday that party leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ‘is like a lion, while Priyanka Gandhi is a leader like a leopard’. Yet the BJP government made Rahul, the Leader of the Opposition, sit in the third row with the intent of insulting him.

Reddy claimed that ‘this is a conspiratorial insult; people gave power to the BJP to govern the country and serve the public, not to politically target Rahul Gandhi’s family’. He said: ‘A person is called Prime Minister only when he sits on the throne; but wherever Rahul sits, that itself is a throne’.

The TPCC leader recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi respected leaders like A B Vajpayee and L K Advani as Leaders of the Opposition; but PM Narendra Modi has made it his mission to insult Rahul, he alleged.

According to Reddy, the Congress party has given the country good traditions and values, but the BJP is trampling those traditions; it talks about righteousness but does not follow it, while the Congress follows it. ‘What used to be the political tradition during Republic Day celebrations? And what kind of tradition has emerged now?’, he asked.

‘After Independence, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi followed traditions; when the PM hoisted the national flag, the Leader of the Opposition was seated in the front row; that was the respect given by the constitution and the right granted by people. During the R-Day celebrations, Rahul was made to sit in the third row and was insulted’.

He wanted people to observe the behaviour of the BJP; even if he were made to sit in the fifth row, Rahul would not feel offended. His thinking, words and behaviour are all like a lion; a lion does not need a throne; wherever a lion sits, that is the throne.

Reddy stated that ‘Modi is called PM only when he sits on the throne; in Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi chased Modi like a tiger’. He accused the Modi government of abandoning traditions. He claimed that ‘Rahul Gandhi did not feel hurt, because the PM’s post was born in his family; the PM’s post was not born in Modi’s family. He asserted that the PM’s post originated in Rahul Gandhi’s family; fair governance and governance that supported the poor were provided by the family”.

The senior Congress leader alleged that ’a government without proper principles is now visible’. He stated that people gave power to the BJP to provide good governance; but they did not give power to harass Rahul Gandhi’s family. Reddy advised the government to stop making political conspiracies against the Gandhi family.

He pointed out that Indira Gandhi used to say that leaders like Vajpayee should be in Parliament and that only when the Opposition is present in the House can shortcomings be identified; she gave them respect. Indira and Rajiv gave respect by seating leaders like Vajpayee and Advani in the front row.

Reddy sought to know ‘why are traditions being abandoned? what message are you giving to the present generation?’ You talk about righteousness but do not follow it; you talk about god, but do not follow proper principles. Prime Ministers may come and go, but history can’t be erased.

He claimed that the BJP is always focused on how to spread negativity among people; its policy is only about how to trap people - nothing more than that.