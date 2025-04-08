Punjab cops seize 2 kg heroin, arrest peddler

Chandigarh: In a major blow to drug trafficking networks, Amritsar Rural Police on Monday claimed that it has apprehended Tamandeep Singh, a resident of Kakkar village, and recovered two kg heroin and 900 gm ICE (crystal meth) from his possession.

A first information report (FIR) under the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station Lopoke.

Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network involved, added the DGP. Continuing the war against drugs, “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab, the police on Sunday conducted raids at 337 locations, leading to the arrest of 54 drug smugglers after registration of 37 FIRs.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,169 in just 37 days till Sunday.

Police teams have also recovered 411 grams of heroin, 1617 intoxicant tablets and pills and Rs 34,400 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts.

Notably, CM Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state.