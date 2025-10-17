Live
- Celebrate Diwali with Easy EMI Loan: Best Consumer Durable Loan Offers on Electronics
- Diwali 2025 Office & School Décor: Bright, Budget-Friendly Ways to Add Festive Spark and Instagram Charm
- Sam Altman Predicts ChatGPT Will Soon Have More Conversations Than All Humans Combined
- LOYA at Taj West End, Bengaluru Honoured as “Leading Fine Dining Outlet in Hotel/Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025
- Sundar Pichai Admits Google Was Ready for ChatGPT but Moved Too Cautiously in AI Race
- Bhatti Vikramarka appeals union ministers for all party delegation to Delhi on BC reservations
- Women’s World Cup: Real challenge to keep Mandhana quiet with the bat, says Knight
- Gujarat Cabinet Overhauled, 26 New Ministers Including Rivaba Jadeja Take Charge
- Vivo Introduces OriginOS Globally, Elevating Mobile Smoothness to the Next Level
- Bengaluru College Student Arrested For Raping Senior Inside Campus Building
Punjab DIG Arrested by CBI in Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Luxury Cars, and Expensive Watches Seized
Meta Description: Central Bureau of Investigation( CBI) said on Thursday( October 16, 2025) it had arrested a elderly Indian Police Service( IPS) officer of the 2009 batch, presently posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police( DIG), Punjab, in a bribery case.
In a statement, the CBI said the officer, named Harcharan Singh Bhullar, was arrested along with a private existent in a graft charges case involving a cash seizure of ₹ 8 lakh. The officer was also “demanding” a “monthly remuneration” from the complainant, it added.
Mr. Bhullar, who was the Punjab DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab, had allegedly asked for the bribery case through a middleman so as to “settle” an FIR against the complainant and so that no coercive or adverse action was taken by the police against the person’s business.
“The CBI registered a corruption case on October 16 against the accused public servant and his associate for demanding ₹8 lakh and further illegal payments to be made on a regular monthly basis for looking into the matter and favouring the complainant. The middleman was caught red-handed while receiving ₹8 lakh from the complainant in favour of the accused police officer,” the agency’s statement said.
Post the arrests, the CBI teams had carried out searches at multiple locations belonging to the officer in Punjab and Chandigarh. As per officials, the searches led to the recovery of about ₹5 crore in cash, documents pertaining to various immovable properties and other incriminating materials from his house. The seized material also included about 1.5 kg of jewellery, keys of two luxury cars (a Mercedes and Audi), 22 luxury watches, locker keys, 40 litres of imported liquor, a double-barrel gun, pistol, revolver, air gun and ammunition.
“Both the accused have been arrested and would be produced before the concerned court on October 17. The searches and investigation are in progress,” the CBI statement further read.