Punjab Guv-designate Kataria reaches Chandigarh

Live
Just In
Highlights
Punjab Governor-designate Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday arrived at the Raj Bhavan here in a ceremonial procession.
Chandigarh: Punjab Governor-designate Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday arrived at the Raj Bhavan here in a ceremonial procession.
On his arrival along with his wife Anita, Governor-designate Kataria was given the Guard of Honour by the contingent of Punjab Police.
Earlier, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora welcomed Governor-designate Kataria at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.
The Governor will take the oath of office on Wednesday.
