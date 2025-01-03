Punjab officials, farmer leaders complicating situation: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Punjab government and said its officials, and some farmer leaders, were making irresponsible statements in the media over attempts to break farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite fast.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it needed to clarify the court never directed to break Dallewal's protest and had only expressed concerns over his health and wanted he got urgent medical aid. "There are people who are making irresponsible statements. We know their intentions. The so-called farmer leaders, who are making irresponsible statements, want to complicate the situation. What is their bonafide towards Dallewal is also something which needs to be looked into," it said.

The bench told Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh the issue was turning "more and more sensitive" with passing time. "First of all, explain one thing. There appears to be a deliberate attempt in the entire media and the publications where your state government, your officers are trying to create an impression as if there is a persuasion to Dallewal to break fast-unto-death," it said.