Punjab refutes Haryana’s claims on water allocation

Chandigarh: Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Friday condemned Haryana’s “misleading” claims regarding water allocation from the Bhakra Main Line (BML) canal, terming it a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and deflect from ground realities.

Responding to reports claiming that Haryana is receiving its complete allocated share of 10,300 cusecs from the BML canal, Goyal categorically said in a statement that these claims “are not only factually incorrect but represent a concerning pattern of misinformation designed to deceive the people of Haryana. The truth stands in stark contrast to these fabricated assertions”.

Countering Haryana’s narrative, the Water Resources Minister said, “As recorded at noon today, the BML canal has not even reached its total operational capacity of 11,700 cusecs in Punjab. Water levels are being gradually increased as per standard protocol.”

The minister elaborated on the actual water distribution scenario, saying at the BML canal’s origination point in Punjab, “we are currently receiving 9,690 cusecs. Punjab is utilising 2,025 cusecs of this water for its legitimate requirements. After accounting for the rightful shares of Delhi and Rajasthan, Haryana is receiving 6,720 cusecs, significantly less than their claimed allocation.”

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to judicious water sharing while protecting interests, Minister Goyal said Punjab would exercise its constitutional right to utilise its full allocated share of 3,000 cusecs.

Haryana will receive the remaining water strictly as per the operational capacity of the BML canal system, he said.