Purge India of Pakistanis

New Delhi: A day after India cancelled all existing visas for Pakistani nationals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed all Chief Ministers to identify and remove citizens of the neighbouring country from their respective states immediately.

Following a high-level meeting with top officials, Amit Shah instructed the Chief Ministers of all states to take immediate steps to deport them.

The Home Minister personally called up the Chief Ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani citzens stays in India beyond the deadline, sources said.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India asked all Pakistani citizens to leave India by April 27. The Centre further stated that Pakistani citizens with medical visas will get an additional two days but will have to leave the country by April 29.

The revocation of visas does not apply to the long-term visas already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals, which "remain valid".

"In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union government has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect," the MEA said in a statement. Additionally, India "strongly advised" its nationals against travelling to Pakistan.

After Shah’s directive, chief ministers started the process of preparing the list and identifying the Pakistani nations staying in their respective states. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that police stations in the state were directed to ensure that Pakistanis do not stay on with their visas cancelled.

The recent move to cancel visas for Pakistani nationals came amid India's multipronged offensive - from pausing the 1960 Indus Water Treaty to shutting down the Attari land-transit post - against Islamabad after Pakistan-backed terrorists opened fired on tourists on Tuesday, killing 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India will "identify, track, and punish" every terrorist and their "backers" involved in the Pahalgam carnage and pursue the killers to the "ends of the earth", as India stepped up the diplomatic offensive against Pakistan.