Puri seer’s security to be enhanced

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asked authorities to strengthen the security of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and his seat ‘Govardhan Peeth’ in the holy town. Majhi issued the direction while presiding over a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here on the development of Puri’s ‘Govardhan Peeth’. Saraswati, who enjoys ‘Z’ category cover, will now get enhanced security, a senior police officer said after the meeting. The meeting, attended by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja among others, deliberated on development and preservation of all structures and establishments at ‘Govardhan Peeth’.

Majhi also urged the ‘Govardhan Peeth’ trust board members to put forth developmental ideas before the State government.

In a related development, Harichandan told reporters that the Odisha government has decided to rehabilitate 19 ‘mutts’ (monasteries) demolished during the ‘Srimandir Parikrama’ (heritage corridor) project during the previous BJD government.