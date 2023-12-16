Live
Just In
Raghav Chadha named leader of AAP in RS in Sanjay Singh's absence
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday named Raghav Chadha as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who is under judicial custody following his arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
The AAP said, “In the absence of Sanjay Singh, the party has announced Raghav Chadha as the leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha.”
Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 this year in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.
The ED had also arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case on March 9 this year, days after his arrest by the CBI on February 27 in the same case.
Sisodia is also under judicial custody presently.