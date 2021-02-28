Rahul dubs Modi a ‘formidable enemy,’ vows to defeat him

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "formidable enemy" who 'crushed' his opponents and vowed to send him to political oblivion by following the path of love and non-violence.

When a participant wanted to know if Gandhi felt it was possible to nudge the Modi government to implement his 'good ideas' rather than waiting to assume power which seemed 'Utopian', he said it could be done with the 'powerful' and 'valuable' support of the people.

It was important to dream big, though some of it may not come true, he said in an obvious reference to snatching the reins of power from the BJP at the Centre.

Continuing, he said, "yes we are fighting a formidable enemy (Modi).

We are fighting an enemy that is dominating the money in this country. We are fighting an enemy that is crushing its opponents. But we have done this before. We have defeated a much bigger enemy (British) than this new enemy that has come."

Recalling the country's independence movement, he said the Britishers were much more powerful than Modi would ever be. "Who is Narendra Modi in comparison to the British empire? nobody.

People of this country sent the British empire back and in the same way we will send Narendra Modi back to Nagpur (RSS headquarters in Maharashtra)," he said.