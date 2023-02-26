Rahul Gandhi Addresses Congress' Plenary Session Regarding To Agriculture, Youth And Social Justice

On the third and final day of the party's plenary session on Sunday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed party delegates and three proposals concerning agriculture, youth, and social justice will be discussed. Discussions on the three party resolutions for farmers and agriculture, social justice and empowerment, and youth, education, and employment.



Rahul Gandhi, a former president of the Congress, will spoke to the group at roughly 10:30 AM. After Gandhi's address, the discussions on the three resolutions will pick back up and continue until their passage. Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress made the closing comments in the plenary in the late afternoon, at 2PM. The 85th party plenary session will thereafter come to a close with speeches by Gandhi, Kharge, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at a public gathering in Raipur.



On the second day of the session on Saturday, leaders here heard speeches from Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, and Sonia Gandhi, the previous head of the AICC. On Saturday, resolutions pertaining to politics, business, and foreign relations were discussed and approved.