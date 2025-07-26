‘Rahul Gandhi always understands things too late’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on OBC remarks row

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, stating that his recent apology regarding the caste census was merely a delayed realisation after years of the party undermining the welfare of Other Backwards Classes (OBCs).

Chouhan's remarks came a day after LoP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' organised for the OBC community, admitted that not conducting a caste census earlier was his mistake.

LoP Rahul Gandhi had said, "I regret that if I had known more about your history and issues, I would have got the caste census conducted. That is my mistake and not that of Congress. I am going to correct that mistake now."

Responding to the statement, Chouhan told reporters, "Rahul Gandhi always understands things too late. First, he apologised for the Emergency, then for the 1984 Sikh riots, and now to the OBC community. But what has Congress ever done for the OBCs?"

"Let them answer who shelved the Mandal Commission report. Congress has consistently suppressed efforts for OBC welfare, and then issued apologies after the damage is done," he said.

The Union Minister added, "He (Rahul Gandhi) even apologised over Rafale. And mark my words -- ten years from now, Rahul Gandhi will be apologising again for what he's doing today. Apology seems to be his destiny."

On the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chouhan also paid heartfelt tributes to the Indian Armed Forces, hailing their bravery and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

"I bow to the bravery of our soldiers. Their courage deserves reverence. If we fail to honour these heroes, we diminish the very essence of heroism. I salute those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil conflict," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Chouhan said, "During the UPA regime, the Congress never commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas. One of their MPs even remarked that the war was fought under an NDA government -- as if wars belong to governments, not nations. I ask them: Is any war ever the property of a political party, or is it a matter of national defence?"

He went on to accuse Congress of undermining the success of Operation Sindoor.

"Their mindset borders on anti-national. In opposing the Prime Minister, they have begun opposing the country itself. They echo Pakistan's narrative -- Pakistan even cites their statements as examples on global platforms. But we stand humbled before the valour of our armed forces," Chouhan said.