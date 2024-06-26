Rahul Gandhi Assumes Role Of Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha After 10 Years

After a decade, the Lok Sabha will have a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi steps into the role. Despite being the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019, Congress could not claim the position due to holding less than 10 percent of the total seats.

An opposition party needs at least 55 seats to secure the LoP position in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

In the 2014 general election, Congress lost both its ruling status and the LoP position, securing only 44 seats. The request for the LoP post was denied by then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

In 2019, Congress won 52 seats, still falling short of the required numbers to reclaim the LoP post. With an improved performance in the 2024 election, winning 99 seats, Congress has now claimed the principal opposition role.

Although not a constitutional post, the Leader of the Opposition role grants certain powers to Rahul Gandhi, including involvement in the appointment of key bureaucrats.

WHO IS THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION?

The Leader of the Opposition is a statutory position recognized by the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977. This act defines the LoP as the member of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha who leads the opposition party with the greatest numerical strength.

The position has historical roots in the pre-Independence era, with leaders like Motilal Nehru receiving early statutory recognition. This set the foundation for the formal establishment of the post in India's parliamentary system. Post-Independence, the LoP has played a crucial role in parliamentary democracy, with Dr. Ram Subhag Singh serving as the first LoP in the Lok Sabha from 1969 to 1971.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

The LoP is vital in parliamentary proceedings, providing checks and balances on the ruling government, ensuring diverse perspectives, and representing alternative viewpoints. Often referred to as the "shadow prime minister," the LoP forms a shadow Cabinet ready to assume government roles if the incumbent government falls.

ROLE IN SELECT COMMITTEES

As LoP, Rahul Gandhi will participate in appointing key bureaucrats and will be a member of crucial committees, including Public Accounts, Public Undertakings, and Estimates, among others. He will also be involved in selecting heads of statutory bodies like the Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Human Rights Commission of India, and the Lokpal.

In the absence of a recognized LoP, the largest opposition party's leader is included in the selection committee per the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003.

THIRD GANDHI TO ASSUME THE ROLE OF LoP

Rahul Gandhi is the third member of the Gandhi family to hold the LoP post in the Lok Sabha. His parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, previously held the position. Rajiv Gandhi was the first Gandhi family member to serve as LoP in 1989-90, followed by Sonia Gandhi from 1999-2004.