Rahul Gandhi may shift to former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit's house

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President, vacated his official residence on April 22 after being expelled from Parliament in the 'Modi surname' case. Now he is likely going to relocate to a new address. This information has come from sources within the Congress party on Wednesday.

According to party trusted sources, Rahul Gandhi may relocate to the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister and party veteran Sheila Dikshit in Nizamuddin East, south Delhi. Sandeep Dikshit, the son of Sheila Dikshit and a former party MP, has already vacated the residence for Rahul Gandhi and it is being taken by Rahul Gandhi on rent.

Rahul Gandhi moved to 10 Janpath with his mother and former party head Sonia Gandhi in April after leaving his official residence at 12 Tughlaq Lane in central Delhi. The three-bedroom property where Rahul Gandhi will reside belonged to Sheila Dikshit's family, who spent the last years of her life there. Sheila Dikshit died on July 20, 2019. She stayed in this residence from 1991 to 1998, and she returned in September 2014 after stepping down as Governor of Kerala.