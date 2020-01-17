Rahul Gandhi Questions NIA Probe Into Tainted J&K DSP Davinder Singh Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the NDA government at the Centre for handing over the case of the arrested and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Congress leader in a tweet claimed that the best way to silence terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA.

Rahul mocked the choice of NIA saying that the agency is headed by YK Modi, who probed the Gujarat riots and Haren Pandya's assassination. Rahul further said that the case is as good as dead in the hands of NIA. He used the hashtag #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced





His Friday morning tweet is in contrast to the one he put out on Thursday in which he demanded a trial by a fast track court.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi put out a tweet saying that DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi.

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter, also questioned on whose orders the tainted cop was working under and called for a full investigation. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason, she concluded.

Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that DSP Davinder Singh's arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security. "It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances," her tweet read.







