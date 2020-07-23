Rahul Gandhi speaks on India's handling of the conflict with China

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has released his third video on India's handling of the conflict with China. Rahul Gandhi has said China has to be dealt from a position of strength and India cannot afford to show any weakness to the Chinese government.

"Psychologically, you have to deal with the Chinese from a position of strength. If you deal with them from a position of strength, you can work with them. But if they sense weakness then you had it," said Rahul Gandhi in the video that was released on Thursday. He has been talking about India's conflict with China over the Ladakh border dispute and has so far released three videos talking about the Modi government's handling of the situation.

He further said in the video, "The first thing is you are not going to take on China without a vision. This has to be an international vision. India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea. And it has to become a global idea. So that's the thing that is going to protect India."

"Of course we have this border issue and we have to resolve it. But we have to change our approach and we have to change how we think," says Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader further added that he is aggravated that such an opportunity to become a global force is being lost by the government. He said that this is because there is no clear cut vision going forward.

"And I know that the Prime Minister is an opponent. My responsibility is to question him. My responsibility is to ask questions and to put pressure on him so he does his work. His responsibility is to give the vision. It's not there," said Rahul Gandhi.

He concluded his video by saying, "This is why China is in there today."