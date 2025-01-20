Rahul Gandhi Urges Action On Dire Conditions Outside AIIMS Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, drawing attention to the critical issues faced by patients and their families outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

In his letters, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed concern over hundreds of patients and their families forced to sleep on footpaths and subways outside AIIMS, often in freezing cold without basic amenities like drinking water or sanitation. He termed the situation a "humanitarian crisis" and urged immediate action.

"I have requested both the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Union Health Minister to ensure better facilities for patients and their families who come to AIIMS from across the country," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, sharing his letters.

He described scenes of suffering he witnessed outside AIIMS, where people endured harsh winter nights with only thin blankets amidst heaps of garbage. Gandhi noted that this highlighted the lack of accessible and affordable healthcare across the country.

In his letter to Delhi CM Atishi, Gandhi called for urgent intervention to provide immediate relief during the harsh winters. He also suggested exploring long-term solutions, such as expanding facilities in collaboration with AIIMS, the central government, and charitable organizations.

Addressing Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Gandhi emphasized strengthening healthcare infrastructure at all levels, from primary to tertiary. He shared the plight of families who spend their life savings and wait for months for treatment at AIIMS, often forced to undergo expensive medical tests at private facilities due to limited access at the institution.

The letters followed Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to meet patients and their families outside AIIMS, where several individuals voiced grievances about the lack of proper accommodations and healthcare support.

“I hope the government takes swift action to alleviate this suffering and ensures no one battling medical conditions faces such hardships,” he stated.