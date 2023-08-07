Rahul Gandhi will be Key Oppn Speaker on No Trust Motion on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi's return as an MP comes as a boost to the opposition ranks ahead of the no-trust motion against the Modi government which is likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Gandhi is set to be one of the key speakers of the opposition bloc INDIA that would look to send a message to the people through the motion even as its outcome is a foregone conclusion with the numbers heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA. Announcing the reinstatement of Gandhi as an MP, a Lok Sabha notification said in the wake of the SC order Friday, the disqualification has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements. Soon after the Lok Sabha secretariat communication, Gandhi reached the Parliament House and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue before entering the House to attend proceedings around noon. But the House was adjourned within minutes. Inside the Parliament premises, Gandhi was also seen spending time with his mother and Lok Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament which saw festive scenes at the main gate with sweets being distributed and slogans being raised in favour of the former AICC chief. Senior Congress leaders and workers hailed Gandhi's reinstatement as an MP, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that the decision was a "welcome step" and it brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad. "Whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi government should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating Democracy by targeting opposition leaders," Kharge said on Twitter. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed Gandhi's return to Lok Sabha, saying "the voice of the real issues of the people" will once again reverberate in Parliament. AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said, "Democracy has won! India wins". "Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will continue his parliamentary journey by speaking the truth without any hesitation.

He is the voice of India, he can never be silenced," he said. Several Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders hailed Gandhi's return as an MP with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying he hoped that the Uttar Pradesh assembly membership of party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdulla Azam too will be restored.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said it is very good that Gandhi is back in the House. "We hope that he will strengthen India and will try to rid the country of its problems," Abdullah said. Playing down Gandhi's return to Lok Sabha, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi asserted that Rahul "has not been made 'dosh-mukt (acquitted)' and only a stay has been given on the conviction, the matter is still pending with the court in Gujarat and we should wait for that. There is only a stay on his conviction, he is not acquitted. Also, the Supreme Court said that it (Gandhi's remark) was not in good taste and that should be kept in mind." "He was there in Parliament earlier also, what difference did it make to the Congress, they still lost elections.

So his being in the House should not make the people of the Congress too happy," he said. The Congress said it would like Gandhi to be a key speaker in the debate on the no-confidence motion. With his Lok Sabha membership restored, Gandhi changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description. His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and a Member of Parliament. Gandhi was disqualified in March after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. A punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. The stay will also enable Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi, 53, represents Wayanad in the lower house. Celebrations also broke out at the AICC headquarters here with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of Gandhi.

