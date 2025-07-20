Rahul Gandhi's Comments On RSS And CPI(M) Create Discord Within Opposition Alliance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statements drawing parallels between the RSS and the CPI(M) have created friction within the opposition INDIA alliance, with Left party leaders expressing their displeasure during the bloc's virtual meeting on Saturday.

Speaking at a memorial event for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Kottayam on Friday, Gandhi declared that he opposes both organizations ideologically, criticizing them for their alleged disconnect from common people. He stated that while he engages with both groups intellectually and through discourse, his primary grievance lies in their supposed lack of empathy toward citizens.

Gandhi emphasized the importance of emotional connection in politics, suggesting that politicians should genuinely understand and respond to public sentiment. He characterized the absence of such empathy as a significant problem plaguing contemporary Indian political discourse.

The remarks triggered immediate backlash from Left leaders during the alliance meeting. CPI leader D Raja reportedly raised concerns about such comparisons without directly naming Gandhi, arguing that equating the Left with the RSS could confuse party workers and undermine the coalition's solidarity. Other participants reminded attendees of the INDIA bloc's founding principle of "Save the Country, Remove BJP," cautioning against statements that might foster internal conflicts.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby issued a particularly sharp rebuke, calling Gandhi's comments "unfortunate" and indicative of poor understanding regarding both organizations' roles in Kerala and national politics. Baby reminded Gandhi of historical cooperation, specifically noting how Left parties' support was crucial for forming the Congress-led UPA government in 2004 when Congress lacked a parliamentary majority.

Baby also pointed to Gandhi's own electoral history in Wayanad, where he faced a CPI candidate rather than RSS or BJP opposition. This reference highlighted what Baby perceived as inconsistencies in Gandhi's political positioning. The CPI(M) leader emphasized that while his party has criticized Congress on economic policies, such critiques have been conducted in a "friendly manner" without drawing false equivalencies between Congress and BJP.

The controversy underscores the complex dynamics within the INDIA bloc, where national alliance partners often remain regional rivals. In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front continue competing directly, while BJP attempts to establish stronger presence in the state.

Despite these tensions, the virtual meeting addressed several collaborative initiatives for the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session. Alliance partners agreed to jointly raise issues including the recent Pahalgam attack and concerns about electoral roll revisions in Bihar. The bloc is organizing protest demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on July 23-24 to address voting rights concerns, with planning details being finalized.

This incident reflects broader challenges facing opposition unity efforts, where ideological differences and regional political realities sometimes clash with national coalition requirements. The response from Left leaders suggests that maintaining alliance cohesion will require more careful messaging from prominent figures like Gandhi, particularly when addressing sensitive political relationships.

The timing of these remarks, coming during a memorial service for a respected Congress leader, has added another layer of controversy to an already delicate situation within the opposition ranks.