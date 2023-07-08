Rahul's new PR exercise. Meets farmers in Sonipat Haryana

In a surprise move, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with farmers in Haryana's Sonipat and joined them in planting paddy in the field.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi told IANS that Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Shimla when he suddenly decided to meet the farmers in Sonipat.



He stopped his vehicle, went to the farmlands, drove a tractor and also tried his hands in planting the rice paddy crop.

"Even after completing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi continues to stay connected with the public," Pratapgarhi said.

According to party leaders, he also asked the farmers about the issues they are facing and about their earnings. However, Rahul Gandhi then returned to Delhi cancelling his Shimla trip due to bad weather, party sources said.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi visited the Madina village in Gohana area of Sonepat and interacted with farmers and assured them of his support.

In a tweet, Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi reached the fields with farmers this morning in Madina village of Gohana in Haryana. He planted paddy, and also talked to the farmers and labourers, inquired about their well-being, discussed agriculture, he drove a tractor, asked their problems and reiterated his resolution to fulfill the responsibility and his continuous support to them.

"This simplicity and public relation of Rahul ji is the biggest asset of all of us. Go ahead Rahul, the country is with you," the Rajya Sabha MP said.