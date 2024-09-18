Rahul playing politics over Agnipath scheme, SAYS Shah

Loharu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying he is playing politics over the issue.

Shah also alleged that Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah have an agenda to release all terrorists after the (Jammu and Kashmir) elections and hold talks with Pakistan.

He was addressing his first rally for October 5 Haryana polls in favour of BJP’s Loharu candidate J P Dalal. Shah lashed out at the Congress for not implementing the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme and said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented it.

“The Agniveer scheme has been implemented. The Congress especially Rahul ‘Baba’ (Rahul Gandhi) is playing politics,” he alleged. He said the Home department and the state police forces in the country gave 20 per cent reservation to the Agniveers.

“I want to tell Haryana’s youth that ‘Hooda and company’, whose job is to spread lies, are saying what will happen to Agniveers later...but what I say, I do it,” he said. “If any Agniveer returns, he will not be without a job and the BJP takes responsibility for this,” he said. Further attacking the Congress while referring to polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said Rahul ‘Baba’ and Omar Abdullah have an agenda to release all terrorists after the elections and hold talks with Pakistan. At the rally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, party’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, MP Kiran Choudhary and other senior leaders were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Sonipat on September 26, his second for the BJP in the Haryana’s Assembly polls, the party’s state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli said on Tuesday.

Badoli accused the Congress of only spreading lies and said the opposition party only did the politics of “lies and loot”. Their dreams of forming a government in Haryana will not come true, he said. “Prime Minister Modi ji will address a rally under Sonipat Lok Sabha on September 26,” he told reporters in Rohtak, adding that the PM would address a couple of more rallies in the days to come, including one under the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.