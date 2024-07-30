Rahul- Rajnath Faceoff In Parliament: Agnipath scheme sparks high-pitch debate in LS

New Delhi: A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh charged Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi with misleading the public on the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of Agniveers into the armed forces.

The Defence Minister also expressed his readiness to address and discuss the issue in the House. In his speech on the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Agnipath scheme has ensnared the country’s soldiers in a problematic situation. He pointed out the absence of pension provisions for Agniveers in the budget and accused the government of being ‘anti-youth and anti-farmer’, leveling several serious charges.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, the Defence Minister got up in the Lok Sabha to address the allegations. Singh contended that Rahul Gandhi had propagated several misconceptions about the budget, which the Finance Minister would clarify in her upcoming speech. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the public regarding the Agnipath scheme and offered to make a statement on the matter whenever the Speaker allowed.

Rahul Gandhi, in response, reaffirmed his position on the Agnipath scheme and contested Rajnath Singh’s claims.

Speaker Om Birla, meanwhile, noted that Rajnath Singh had merely indicated government's readiness to discuss the Agnipath scheme. On July 1, a similar heated exchange unfolded in the Lok Sabha between Rahul Gandhi and Rajnath Singh.

Rahul Gandhi had then raised concerns by saying, “One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast, but he is not recognised as a ‘martyr'. I consider him a martyr, but the Government of India does not. PM Modi does not call him a martyr -- he refers to him as an Agniveer. His family will not receive pension or compensation.

The Agnipath scheme treats them as expendable, like a labourer.” In response, Rajnath Singh criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the House. Singh also clarified that the families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty receive financial assistance of Rs 1 crore. “He (Rahul Gandhi) should not mislead the House with incorrect statements. Financial aid of Rs 1 crore is provided to the family of an Agniveer who sacrifices his life while defending our borders or during wartime,” Rajnath Singh had asserted.

