Rahul sends 'puja samagri' for Amethi temples

Amethi (UP): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sent 'puja samagri' (worship material) for the Devi temples in Amethi on the occasion of Navratri.

Amethi is the former constituency of Rahul Gandhi which he lost to Smriti Irani of BJP in 2019.

Congress MLC, Deepak Singh confirmed that on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Rahul Gandhi has sent worship material for the temples of Goddesses in the district.

He said that Amethi district Congress chief Pradeep Singhal, district media in-charge Anil Singh would monitor the proper distribution of the material among the temples and party leaders will regularly participate in the worship of the goddesses.

The prominent temples where materials have been supplied include Maa Kalika Bhavani Dham Sangrampur, Maa Devi Patan Dham Amethi, Maa Durga Bhawani Dham Bhawan Shahpur Gauriganj, Budhan Mata Dham Gauriganj and Samsarian Dham.

"This is a token of respect form Rahul Gandhi for Amethi and there is no politics in it," said the Congress MLC.

This is the first time that Rahul has sent puja samagri to Amethi that he represented in Lok Sabha for three terms.