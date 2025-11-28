Raids conducted to crack down on Jamaat-e-Islami

Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir valley as part of its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

The searches were conducted in the Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, and Kupwara districts, they said.

Officials said the raids targeted residential premises and other locations linked to JeI members and their associates as part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structures, officials said.

The action followed credible intelligence suggesting that some JeI members were involved in anti-national activities, they said.

Electronic devices, documents and literature were seized from the houses of individuals linked to the outfit and associated institutions. All recovered material has been seized for detailed scrutiny, according to officials.