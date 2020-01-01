Trending :
Railways renames RPF as Indian Railway Protection Force Service

The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service.

New Delhi : The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service. The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status (OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated.

In July, the Union Cabinet approved grant of Organised Group 'A' status to the RPF which gave its personnel the financial benefits being enjoyed by officers in other government cadres.

The government will accord "top priority" in the grant of Non-Functional Upgradation (NFU), which will benefit IRPFS personnel. The NFU scheme, implemented in 2008, entitled IAS officers and designated OGAS officers to the pay scale of the highest promoted officer of their batch even if they were not promoted.

