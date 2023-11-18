Live
Railways run special train from Delhi to Sabarmati for World Cup
New Delhi: In view of the extra rush for the Cricket World Cup being played in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and the prices of flights skyrocketing, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special train from New Delhi to Sabarmati on Saturday.
As per the Northern Railway plans, a special express train left from New Delhi railway station at 5 p.m. and will reach Sabarmati on Sunday at 7.15 a.m.
Similarly, the train will start from Sabarmati on Monday at 2.30 a.m. and reach Delhi at 7.05 p.m.
The cricket World Cup final is being played between India and Australia at Ahmedabad. In view of the cricket world cup final, the prices of the flights from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru have skyrocketed.
With the operation of a superfast special train, the railway is aiming to give a major relief to people who want to see the world cup final scheduled on Sunday afternoon in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium.