Rain lashes Jammu and Kashmir, to continue for 24 hrs

Rain lashes Jammu and Kashmir, to continue for 24 hrs (Image credit: Ians)

Highlights

Moderate rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as the meteorological (MET) department said same weather conditions will continue during the next 24 hours.

"Rain lashed parts of J&K during the last 12 hours and same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours," said an official of MET department.

Srinagar recorded 8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3 and Gulmarg minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 4.6, Kargil minus 2.8 and Drass minus 1.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 16.3. Katra 16.8, Batote 8.8, Banihal 7.1 and Bhaderwah 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

